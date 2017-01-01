OVILLA: Ovilla resident Morris Gresham – gone, but never forgotten

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – As a journalist I get to meet a lot of people in the course of a day or a week or a month.

Some folks I remember and some I forget.

And then there are some, as in the case of Morris Gresham, who are very special.

In his case, well, he is a man I will never forget.

I found out that Gresham died last week – I knew he had been ill.

I had missed his Facebook posts for the past few months about his family and his “lovely bride.”

He often had a good word to say to me about my posts as well.

My friend and former Ovilla Police Chief Mike Moon was the one who gave me the sad news about one of my favorite Ovilla residents. It really touched my heart.

Gresham had always been one of those friendly faces that I associated with that city.

When I first began to cover Ovilla about eight years ago he was a constant smiling and positive energy in the council meeting room.

Even his voice was happy. In fact, I can’t remember a time that he didn’t welcome me to the meetings, give me a quote if I needed it or just share some information about what was going on in the city. He never said a bad word that I can remember and from what I could tell he was a devoted resident who genuinely cared about the city.



When Moon gave me that sad message about Gresham’s passing I immediately saw that big smile I remember him always wearing.

As I was reading some of his friend’s Facebook posts after he passed I found out that one of the current council members had given Gresham the name professor. One post said he was a “warrior defending those who couldn’t defend themselves… Morris Gresham, our man of the last decade.”

Gresham was also dear to my heart because he too was a writer. In fact, I had the honor of writing an article about him several years ago for a local paper.

It was on the occasion of his publishing his third book, “Then the Country Boy Wrote,” a collection of (mostly) outdoor tales.

He was a self-proclaimed country boy born in the now-nonexistent village in Parker County, Texas called Bennett. He grew up East Texas in rural Erath County as the son of a sharecropper, until seventh grade, when his family moved to Mineral Wells.

He ended up in Ovilla after moving to Oak Cliff in 1961 to take an engineering job. He then accepted an engineering position at the ill-fated Super Conducting Supercollider in 1990, thus prompting his move from Oak Cliff to Ovilla in May of 1991.

He had won writing awards and competitions and in 2008 he won the Texas Outdoor Writers Association first place award for magazine feature.

His obituary said he loved to write books, read, tell jokes, hunt and fish and he was married to his wife Bettie Nevil on September 9, 1961 in Mineral Wells.

For all the folks he leaves behind; friends, family and then some like me who knew him in passing, his imprint always made an impression. My dear Morris Gresham you will be missed!