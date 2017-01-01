VARSITY SOFTBALL: Lady Hawks bring the ‘Boomsticks’

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

After coming off a very good scrimmage against Cedar Hill, the Lady Hawks hosted the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars last Wednesday night.

Heritage jumped out quickly scoring 5 runs against the Lady Hawks in the 1st inning. The Lady Hawks struggled in their half of the 1st inning, but managed to score two runs.

Both teams went scoreless the 2nd inning, but it was the bottom of the 3rd inning when the Lady Hawks brought out the ‘Boomsticks’ and lit up the Heritage Pitcher, specifically Catcher Lacy Weaver. After a double by 2nd Baseman Morgan Landes, Weaver stepped to the plate and ripped four straight line drives just foul down the left field line. Then on the 5th pitch sent one way over the center field fence to tie the game at 5.

It was not over for Weaver. At the plate again in the 4th inning, Weaver sent another bomb out of the park and that was part of a 9 run inning by the Lady Hawks. Although Weaver was the only Lady Hawk to send balls out of the park, she had help. Centerfielder Rickia Smith and DH Rhian Carson both bounced line drives of the center field wall reaching 2nd base standing up.

When it was over the Lady Hawks defeated Heritage 16-9. The then traveled to Duncanville on Friday Feb. 17 and knocked off the 6A Lady Panthers. The JV Lady Hawks tied Heritage 10-10 in their game.