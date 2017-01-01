VARSITY SOCCER: Hawks tie Summit

Story and Photo by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak Boys varsity Soccer hosted Mansfield Summit in a key district soccer match at Billy Goodloe Stadium on Friday Feb. 17.

From the kick of the ball to the final buzzer this was a very physical game with Yellow Cards delivered throughout the game to both teams.

The Hawks scored first on a penalty kick in the 2nd half, but Summit would tie the game up late 1-1. Both teams played hard the reaming 10 minutes or so, but neither could get a good shot on goal and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.