Varsity in tie for first, sub-varsity shows fireworks

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The varsity baseball team had two away district games last week and after their win over Mansfield Summit on Tuesday April 4, they were in sole possession of first place in District 10-5A, but how quickly things can change.

On Friday, they traveled to Mansfield Timberview and lost a close 3-2 game. The Hawks are now in a tie with Waxahachie (at press time) for first place and have them at home on April 11 in huge district match up.

In sub-varsity, the Freshmen and JV teams played home on April 3 and April 7.

The JV team defeated Mansfield Legacy 7-1 on April 3 and the Freshmen team picked up the 10-4 win in the late game.

On Friday April 7, the JV team defeated Mansfield Timberview 8-1 and the Freshmen team picked up a 5-4 win over Lakeridge with a walk off.

Most of the fireworks in the sub-varsity games came in Friday’s games including a 2 run dinger over the wall in left field by the Hawks 3rd baseman.

In the Freshmen game against Lakeridge, the Hawks trailed by 5 at one point and in the span of the 6th and 7th innings, the Hawks finally got things rolling. Trailing by one in the bottom of the 7th with two outs and runners on 1st and 2nd base, the Hawks left handed first baseman came to bat and ripped a shot to left center field against the shift and scored both runs for the walk-off win. He was immediately rushed by his teammates and drenched with water.