VARSITY BASEBALL: Hawks send Pirates home without any treasure

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak Hawks varsity baseball team sent the Mesquite Poteet Pirates sailing home without any treasure last Wednesday.

The Hawks, with 17 seniors, used some very good pitching, situational hitting and great defense to hold off Poteet.

Although this was one of their last scrimmages of this early 2017 season, they are now gearing up for some local tournaments before district play starts up.

Speaking of district play, the Hawks will once again find themselves in a very competitive district with four good Mansfield teams, Midlothian this year and the always good Waxahachie Indians.