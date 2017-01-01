RO Varsity baseball team moves into 3-way tie for first

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak Hawks Varsity baseball team has put together a string of wins, placing them in a three-way tie for first place in District 10 5A at press time.

After a loss to Waxahachie, the Hawks have reeled off four straight wins, including a 9-3 win over Lancaster and a 2-0 pitching-duel win over Midlothian last weekend.

On Friday, March 31, the Hawks hosted the Lancaster Tigers. The Hawks went up 4-0 early, but a much-inproved Tigers team pushed three runs across, making it a close game.

The Hawks eventually pushed across five more runs scattered across three innings, with the Hawks pitching and defense controlling the rest of the game.

On a quick turn-around, the Hawks hosted the Midlothian Panthers on Saturday, April 1, in what turned into a pitching-duel and defensive showdown.

Senior Erik Gipson took the bump for the Hawks, giving up only three hits. Gipson went 6-2/3 innings for the win. Senior Chase Jennings came in with bases loaded and two outs and got the final Panther batter to ground out to third base for the save.

After getting runners on base, the Hawks scored both their runs on errors in the fourth inning. The Hawks had no errors in the game and did what they needed to do to get the win.