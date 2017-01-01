Lady Hawks secure playoff spot

Story and photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Lady Hawks Varsity Soccer secured a playoff spot with their 9-0 win over Lancaster.

To no one’s surprise, the Lady Hawks had no issues against the Lady Tigers

With a comfortable halftime lead, Head Coach Adam Prachyl switched out many of his seniors on senior night. He pulled several midfielders and defenders up to the forward positions and pulled starting goalie Ashlynn Pritchett up to a forward position.

Needless to say it was an exciting second half to see these girls attack the goal instead of defending their goal.