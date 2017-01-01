Lady Hawks knocked out by Lakeridge 4-1

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Lady Hawks faced a familiar foe on April 4 at Midlothian ISD multi-purpose stadium.

They met up again with Mansfield Lakeridge in the Area Quarterfinals of the Texas 5A girls’ soccer playoffs.

The Lady Hawks had lost one game and tied another in district play, but last Tuesday could not find the goals needed to win.

For the third straight playoff game, both teams would have to face a very strong southerly wind, which caused numerous issues, especially for the goalies.

Lakeridge scored two first half goals on some crazy bounces, but nevertheless, they went in.

The Lady Hawks finally got on the board on a great shot from the side when the Lady Eagles goalie misplayed the wind and the ball floated over her and into the net.

However, this would be the only goal for the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Eagles would score two more goals very late in the 2nd half, and went on to win 4-1.

The Lady Hawks were missing two of the key goal scorers – Samantha Morgan and Madison Humphrey – due to Red Cards from the previous game against Dallas Molina, and no doubt this had a bearing on the game’s outcome.

Although the loss is painful, the Lady Hawks had a great run and season.