Lady Hawks fall to Lakeridge

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

There are those days when no matter what you do, or what you try just doesn’t work.

The Lady Hawks had one of those games against Lakeridge last Tuesday evening at Red Oak High School.

The Lady Hawks gave up 3 runs in the 1st inning and although they hit well during their half of the first inning, they could only generate 1 run.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the wheels came off.

The Lady Hawks gave up 14 runs including a grand slam, before getting the 3rd out. The Lady Hawks took a tough one on the chin, losing 16-1.

They then quickly turned around and traveled to Mansfield Summit on Wednesday, March 15, and lost 13-3.