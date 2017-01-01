Lady Hawks advance in soccer playoffs; lose two key players

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

For the second week in a row, the Lady Hawks were on the road not only battling the wind again, but this time the heat as well.

The Lady Hawks traveled to DeSoto Friday, March 31, to face Dallas Molina HS. The Lady Jaguars were the #1 seed out of their district.

With game time temperature in the low 80’s and a very strong south wind, the Lady Hawks’ Makayla Rushing took advantage of a misjudged bounce by a Molina defender and goalie and scored the only goal of the game with 14:10 left in the first half. Lady Hawks’ Goalie Ashlynn Pritchett had a great game blocking around 20 good shots on goal.

Although the Lady Hawks won the game, Samantha Morgan and Madison Humphrey, plus a Dallas Molina player were Red Carded at the end of the game. Both players must sit out the next game, which as of press time will be Mansfield Lakeridge on Tuesday, April 4 at Midlothian HS.

The Lady Hawks lost 2-0 and tied 0-0 against Lakeridge during regular district play this season.