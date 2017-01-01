Hawks split a pair of games

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Hawks varsity baseball team split a pair of district games last week.

On Tuesday, March 14, they hosted Mansfield Timberview in their district opener.

This game started out with key defensive plays from both teams keeping the score 0-0 through 2 innings.

The Wolves pushed two across in the top of the 3rd inning. However, the Hawks answered right back in their half of the inning pushing 3 runs across.

In the bottom of the 5th the Hawks pushed two more across on some great hitting and base running. They added one more in the bottom of the 6th going up 6-3 and won the game 6-3.

On Friday, March 17, the Hawks made the short trip to Richards Park in Waxahachie to take on the 8th ranked Indians.

The Hawks, looking to knock the Indians out of the spot and pick up a district win, started out hitting the ball hard and deep, but left a few runners stranded early on.

The Hawks pitching and defense did its job early on as well. However in the bottom of the 4th, the Indians did their damage with a 2 run dinger over left center field taking a 3-0 lead.

The Hawks gave up 2 more runs in the bottom of the 5th and just couldn’t get a string of hits together in the 6th and 7th innings and lost 5-0.