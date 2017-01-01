Hawks defeat Tigers 3-0

Story and photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak Hawks Varsity Boys Soccer team hosted the Lancaster Tigers at Billy Goodloe Stadium on Friday, March 3, which also happened to be Senior Night for the boys’ soccer team.

The first half was evenly matched, but the Hawks were able to get two of their shots in the goal and take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

However, the second half belonged to Red Oak. They scored one more goal in the second half and their defense kept the Tigers at bay. The Hawks went on to win 3-0.