Reward offered for Most Wanted sex offender from Fort Worth

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Raul Gonzalez Jr., 39, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Gonzalez is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Gonzalez has been wanted since July 2016, when he cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility after being paroled for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He has ties to Tarrant County, including the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield. In 1999, Gonzalez was convicted in Tarrant County of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gonzalez's criminal history also includes aggravated robbery, assault and burglary of vehicle. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=361.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Gonzalez has a tattoo on his chest of "Gonzalez" and other tattoos on his left arm. He has used an alias of "Randy Gonzalez" and may be known by the nickname "Tonic Kat."

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $27,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.