RED OAK ARRESTS: January 23 – 27

Gaddis, Nicholas, 28, driving while intoxicated 2nd (on view arrest).

Watts, Garron, 18, theft >=$100<$750 (bond forfeiture) (warrant arrest).

Bailey, Kaitlyn, 18, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).

Hennard, Delois, 47, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Odom, Katy, 34, assault causes bodily inj (warrant arrest).

Adams, Robert, 39, failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Jones, Melissa, 37, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Busby, Reginald, 37, failed to drive in single lane (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), no seat belt - driver (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest).

Torres, Esteban, 61, cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture (warrant arrest).

Dowell, Elliott, 27, forgery govt/nation inst/money/security elder (warrant arrest), forgery govt/national inst/money/security (warrant arrest), forgery govt/national inst/money/security (warrant arrest).

Shafer, Nickolas, 24, viol bond/protective order (warrant arrest), assault causes bodily inj (warrant arrest).

Ervin, Goldie, 35, unl carrying weapon prohibited places (on view arrest).

Smith, Shaun, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Lane, Timothy, 38, ran red light (warrant arrest).

Franklin, Jeffery, 36, terroristic threat of family/household (warrant arrest).

Barrick, Paul, 26, speeding (warrant arrest, failure to appear (warrant arrest)

Hammonds, Ronald, 48, harassment (warrant arrest).

Boyce, Logan, 20, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).

Davis, Bradford, 30, theft - misdemeanor - property (on view arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Clayton, Michael, 46, speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Cedillo, Noel, 28, failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Juvenile, 15, unauth use of vehicle (warrant arrest).