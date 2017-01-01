MIDLOTHIAN: Venus motorcyclist killed in early morning accident

MIDLOTHIAN – A Venus resident lost his life on Thursday, Jan. 12 in an early morning motorcycle accident at the 3500 block of W. U.S. Highway 287. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on 287 at around 6:18 a.m. and struck a flatbed wrecker, killing the driver instantly.

Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller, Jr. was called to the scene at 6:26 a.m. and pronounced the rider deceased. Miller then ordered the body to be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for a full autopsy.

According to the Midlothian Police Department’s Facebook page, the investigation into the accident is still ongoing at this time. The victim’s name has not been released.