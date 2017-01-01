MIDLOTHIAN: Update on Terri “Missy” Leann Bevers murder investigation

The Midlothian Police Department continues to thoroughly investigate the murder of Terri “Missy” Leann Bevers. In the interest of generating new leads, the department has released additional surveillance footage of the church. The surveillance system is motion-activated and results in different time sequences. If there was no movement captured by the camera system, the video would stop recording. Video surveillance times are approximate.

Detectives would like the public to focus in on the mannerisms and distinguishing walk of the suspect. Investigators believe that someone still has information or may recognize the suspect in this case. The department continues to pour through numerous tips that are coming and is collaborating with multiple federal partners and neighboring agencies to help identify the suspect.

“This case is weighing heavy on the community and our investigative team. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Bevers family and our entire Midlothian community. We will vigorously pursue the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice,” said Midlothian Police Chief Carl D. Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 972-775-7624. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can also remain anonymous by contacting Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-PAYS (7297). Oak Farms Dairy has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and grand jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Updated Timeline



• Monday, April 18, 2016: 3:50 A.M. – Suspect first appears on video surveillance camera at Creekside Church of Christ

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 4:16 A.M. – Mrs. Bevers’ pickup truck is shown on video surveillance driving into the church parking lot.

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 4:20 A.M. – Mrs. Bevers appears on video surveillance camera walking into the church building.

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 4:35 A.M. – Participant in Camp Gladiator arrives at location

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 5:00 A.M. – Two 911 calls received from location

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 5:01 A.M. – Fire Department dispatched

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 5:03 A.M. – Initial Patrol Officers dispatched

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 5:07 A.M. – Fire Department arrives at the location

• Monday, April 18, 2016: 5:10 A.M. – Officers arrive at the location

Case #16MP015685

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ midlothian-police-departmen t-195047007358

Twitter: MidlothianPDYouTube:https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UC6jndpvRpI8fxuHJQQjwnaw