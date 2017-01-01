Kansas extradites man for warrants issued by AG Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that a potentially dangerous child predator is behind bars thanks to the work of the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office, in cooperation with several other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities in Kansas yesterday arrested Timothy Alan Neudeck on two warrants for Possession of Child Pornography and Online Solicitation of a Minor. Neudeck, 25, fled to Kansas before the warrants were obtained by the CEU and was located with assistance from the national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Neudeck will be extradited back to Texas, where he faces third degree felony charges.

Attorney General Paxton’s office was asked for its assistance on the case by the police department in Lexington, Texas, after the mother of a 15-year-old said she discovered explicit online conversations between her daughter and Neudeck, who lived in Lexington at the time. CEU investigators found evidence confirming the mother’s allegations.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The Child Exploitation Unit proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cj/cyber-safety.