ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT: January 7 – 15

Driving While Intoxicated at Highway 77 and Butcher Road, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested.

Theft in the 200 block Rock Creek Street, Red Oak.

Theft in the 4400 block Spur 469, Garrett.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of Meadow Crest Drive, Waxahachie.

Meet Complainant in the 1000 block of Lake Grove Loop, Midlothian.

Theft in the 700 block of Treehouse Road, Red Oak.

Stolen Vehicle on Pratt Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 4800 block of FM 878, Waxahachie.

Harassment in the 200 block of Parker Road, Palmer.

Harassment in the 100 block of Prairie View Lane, Red Oak.

Assault in the 5900 block of Buffalo Street, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F arrested on Tarrant County Warrant.

Burglary of a Shed in the 300 block of Savannah Street, Red Oak.

Criminal Mischief in the 2300 block of Patrick Road, Waxahachie.

Dog Bite in the 3500 block of Serene Drive, Midlothian.

Criminal Mischief in the 2200 block of Patrick Road, Waxahachie.

Assist Other Agency with a vehicle search at FM 66 and IH 35,

Narcotics at 342 and Spring Circle, Red Oak. W/M arrested.

Dog Bite on Ram Trail, Midlothian.

Criminal Mischief in the 3300 block of West FM 813, Palmer.

Assault in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Waxahachie.

Harassment in the 800 block of First Street, Maypearl.

Criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Timber Rock Lane, Avalon.

Burglary of a Vehicle in the 100 block of Royal Park Lane, Waxahachie.

Possession of Controlled Substance in the 300 block of Church Street, Ferris. W/M was arrested.

Accident in the 700 block of Dunkerly Road, Ennis.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block West Road, Waxahachie.

Meet complainant in the 100 block of Kelly Drive, Waxahachie.

Possession of Controlled Substance and Warrant Service Arrest off traffic stop on Tater Brown and Pebble Creek, Red Oak. W/M was arrested for PCS, eight traffic warrants out of Lancaster and traffic warrants out of Dallas PD.

Meet Complainant in the 200 block of Crest Haven, Red Oak.

Criminal Trespass in the 200 block of Butler Road, Maypearl.

Theft of Property in the 200 block of South Rogers Street, Waxahachie. Two W/Ms were arrested.

Assault by Contact in the 6000 block of Shady Oaks, Midlothian. B/F was arrested and transported to jail.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of Brushy Way, Red Oak.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on a Pardon and Parole warrant.

Forgery in the 100 block of Old Walnut, Bristol.

Theft in the 1400 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 813, Palmer.

Assault in the 1000 block of Rudd Road, Ennis.

Burglary of a Habitation in the 1000 block of Wolf Springs Road, Ferris.

Traffic Stop in the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 308, Milford. B/M was arrested for Expired Driver’s License.

Theft in the 100 block of Old Jones Road, Ennis.

Theft in the 100 block of Jason Drive, Red Oak.

Criminal Trespass in the 800 block of Edmondson Drive, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief at VV Jones and Lakeview, Venus.

Warrant Service in the 700 block of South Interstate 35, Red Oak. W/M was arrested on a Cooke County warrant.

Traffic Stop on FM 66 at Arrowhead Road, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Theft in the 5000 block of Whitehead Road, Midlothian.

Criminal Mischief in the 1100 block of FM 983, Ferris.