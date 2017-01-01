ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT: January 16 – 27

Assault in the 2800 block of James Court, Midlothian. Additional Service number 17-00665 was issued for Possession of Controlled Substance. W/F was arrested.

Driving While Intoxicated in the 3800 block of FM 878, Palmer. W/M was arrested.

Theft in the 1600 block of Alsdorf Road, Ennis. Additional service number 17-00671 was issued for Assault.

Possession of Controlled Substance in the 1000 block of East 8th Street, Ferris. W/M was arrested. Subject was also arrested on a Traffic warrant out of Red Oak PD and a Parole Violation warrant out of Pardons and Parole.

Theft in the 300 block of Cambridge Court, Waxahachie.

Identity Theft in the 200 block of Lazy Lane, Red Oak.

Burglary Investigation in the 100 block of Devonshire Drive, Waxahachie.

Forgery in the 500 block of Grande Casa Road, Waxahachie.

Illegal Dumping in the 3100 block of FM 85, Ennis.

Burglary of Building in the 8700 block of Singleton Road, Midlothian.

Burglary Investigation in the 1200 block of Eastgate Drive, Midlothian.

Assault in the 3900 block of Victory Court, Midlothian.

Meet Complainant in the 3700 block of Parks School House Road, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 3200 block of South Highway 77, Waxahachie.

Meet Complainant in the 800 block of Mosely Road, Ennis.

Assault in the 500 block of Cedar Ridge, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Animal Bite at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 3100 block of West FM 875, Midlothian.

Harassment in the 5400 block of Cripple Creek Circle, Midlothian.

Disturbance in the 800 block of FM 985, Bardwell.

Disturbance in the 200 block of Clay Lane, Red Oak.

Theft in the 100 block of Maloney Road, Waxahachie.

Forgery in the 300 block of Sugar Ridge Road, Ennis.

Harassment in the 2500 block FM 878, Waxahachie.

Cruelty to Animals in the 200 block Ennis Avenue, Bardwell.

Fatality Accident in the 4800 block West Highway 34, Bardwell. DPS worked the accident.

Duty upon Striking in the 100 block of Whitfill Road, Ennis.

W/F was arrested on Hindering Apprehension and 17-00883, Fail to Identify, as well as warrants out of Pardon and Parole and Dallas County in the 800 block of Preston Road, Red Oak. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Tall Willow, Bristol. W/M was arrested on a Pardon and Parole warrant.

Assault in the 1200 block of Southview Road, Waxahachie.

Hindering Apprehension in the 100 block of Tall Willow, Bristol. W/F was arrested and transported to Wayne McCollum Detention Center.

Accident in the 5700 block of FM 813, Rockett. DPS worked the accident.

Warrant Service from the 500 block of Wester Road, Ferris. W/M was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant out of Dallas County and several Traffic warrants out of Lancaster.

Accident in the 100 block of Navajo Road, Ferris.

Meet Complainant in the 900 block of Risinger Road, Ferris.

Theft in the 1100 block of Ebenezer Road, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Andrews Road, Ennis. W/M was arrested and transported on Ellis County warrant.

Animal Bite in the 1000 block of North Highway 77, Italy.

Animal Bite in the 900 block of Bells Chapel Circle, Waxahachie.

Animal Control call in the 4900 block of FM 877, Waxahachie.

Abandoned Vehicle on IH35 Service Road South Bound at Forreston Road, Forreston.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Meet complainant in the 500 block of Bells Chapel Road, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 7600 block of Little Brand Road, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Burglary of Habitation in the 100 block of Diane Road, Ferris.

Disturbance in the 500 block of Oates Road, Palmer.

Animal Bite in the 200 block of Bennett Road, Ennis.

Criminal Mischief in the 400 block of West Main Street, Forreston.

Burglary of a Habitation in the 100 block of Diane Road, Ferris.

Child Endangerment in the 2100 block of Old Italy Road, Waxahachie.

Public Intoxication Arrest on Southbound Interstate 45 at 246 mile marker, Ennis. W/F also arrested on Dallas PD traffic warrant.

Meet Complainant in the 800 block of Pratt Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 2900 block of Farm to Market 1181, Ennis.

Warrant Service in the 1200 block of Dallas Highway, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested on a Waxahachie PD warrant.

Narcotics in the 100 block of Norton Street, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 1200 block of Ferris Ave, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on a Pardon and Parole warrant.

Assault Family Violence in the 2200 block of Alto Road, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Theft in the 400 block of Wester Road, Ferris.

Criminal Mischief in the 4900 block of Weatherford Road, Midlothian.

Assault in the 1300 block of Lariat Circle, Oak Leaf.

False Report to Peace Officer in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie

Burglary of Motor Vehicle in the 5700 block of FM 813, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 4800 block of FM 877, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 100 block of Saddle Ridge Drive, Red Oak.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Animal Bite in the 100 block of Goliad Circle, Palmer.

Theft in the 2600 block of FM 983, Ferris.

Disturbance in the 1700 block of Ozro Road, Maypearl.

Harassment in the 500 block of Maple Leaf Drive, Red Oak.

Meet Complainant in the 300 block of Panorama Loop, Waxahachie.

Mutual Aid Interstate 35 North Bound at mile marker 386, Italy

Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of Shore Side Trail, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 500 block of East Waco Street, Palmer. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested and transported to jail for warrants out of Tarrant County SO.

Assault in the 300 block of Ellis Avenue, Red Oak.

Animal Bite in the 1000 block of Wilbrook in Palmer.