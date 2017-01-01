ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Keep your family – especially your children – safe on the internet

If you’re still making resolutions for the New Year, one you might want to add into the mix is learning more about how you can stay safe when you and your family – especially your children – are engaging with the Internet.

We’ve become such an electronically-connected world where much of our lives is spent online that you may be feeling safer than you really are.

Online security is particularly important where your children are concerned. There are several good sources of information on this topic, including information you can find online at this website maintained by the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team, https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips/ST05-002.

I’m listing below seven actions the CERT site recommends that will not only help protect your child but also serve to protect your whole family:

• Be involved – don’t turn your kid loose on a computer to figure things out on their own. Work with them on computer-related projects that will allow you to observe what they’re doing at the same time you’re teaching them good habits where the online world is concerned.

• Keep your computer in an open area – this allows you to keep your child and computer in view so that you’re at least somewhat aware of what they’re doing online as well as being in the area to answer any questions or even step in if necessary.

• Set rules and warn about dangers – you should set boundaries for your child relating to their online activity. You need to also teach them about the internet’s dangers in a manner that’s appropriate for their age and maturity level

• Monitor computer activity – you should have an idea of what your child is doing online, from the websites they’re visiting to which social media channels they’ve signed up for and are using.

• Keep lines of communication open – your child should always feel they can come to you at any time with their questions, whether those are about the internet or anything else going on in their lives.

• Consider partitioning your computer into separate accounts – if you’re all using the same computer and your software lets you, setting up different user accounts for your children can keep your important files safe from an accidental modification or deletion.

There’s more detail to support each of these seven actions at the link I included above. Feel free to search the rest of the CERT site, as well, for more information you can use to keep you and your family safe online. The CERT website has information and tips on multiple topics relating to online security that range from simple tips to technical papers about advanced cyberthreats.

Please, everyone, let’s keep our military and service personnel in our thoughts and prayers. We enjoy our rights and freedoms because of their service and safekeeping of our great nation.

Y’all have a Blessed Week and Happy New Year.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.