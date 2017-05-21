OBITUARY: Victoria “Vickie” Anderson, March 14, 1964 – May 21, 2017

Victoria “Vickie” Anderson of Red Oak, Texas passed away peacefully on May 21, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Driggers and Decker Family Funeral Home Chapel in Red Oak, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Driggers and Decker Family Funeral Home.

Vickie was born on March 14, 1964 in Dallas, Texas to Lawrence and Mary Tyler. She had several successful ventures she was part of. Her latest were Anderson Sargent Custom builder, New Home Connection, Pete’s Tire Shop and Adorable Gypsies. As her life progressed being an entrepreneur, she successfully helped people throughout their life to fulfill their business dreams with them together.

Her main goal was to help people to get them in their own affordable homes. Weather it was big or small, she found a way to make it possible.

Some of Vickie’s favorite hobbies were floral design, decoration, going to the beach, gambling, traveling, and arts and crafts. She was very thrifty and was excellent at saving money. Vickie was a vivacious woman who could light up a room, she brought people together and made everybody feel welcome, because of this, she made lifelong friends.

Vickie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. Aubrey and Mrs. Sylvia Lockhart and Mr.Gilbert and Mrs. Margaret DeLores Tyler.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Peter L. Anderson; daughter, DeLanie Lee’Ann Anderson; parents, Larry and Mary Tyler; brother, Larry Tyler Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles and family members from Louisiana and Kentucky, and friend Tina Smithey.