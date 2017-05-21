OBITUARY: Grady Chapman, long-time Red Oak resident passes away at 96

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Long-time Red Oak resident Grady Chapman passed away at the age of 96 at Stoneybrook Assisted Living Center in Belton on May 21.

Chapman was born in 1920 near Ovilla, his family moved to Red Oak when he was five years old, and was an active and contributing member of the Red Oak Community all his life.

Chapman was the Valedictorian of the Red Oak High School Class of 1938. He played on the first football team and first indoor basketball team in the school’s history in 1936.

At the time of his passing, he was believed to be the second oldest living ROHS graduate. Chapman was chosen by the Red Oak High School Alumni Association as their Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for 2007.

Chapman was the last living charter member of the Red Oak Lions Club, where he served as president for one term and as secretary for 15 years.

He was the first city secretary of Red Oak after its incorporation in 1949. He also served the city in many capacities including as mayor, several terms as a city council member and school board member for 12 years.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lucy Couch, who was a 1941 ROHS graduate. The couple had three children two of whom, like their father, were Valedictorians of their RHS classes – Ronald in 1965 and Linda in 1969.

Chapman began attending First Baptist Church, Red Oak, at the age of five, and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader until moving to Bell County in 2008 and joining First Baptist, Belton.

After high school, he began working with the Civilian Conservation Corps and taking courses at Trinity University. In 1940, he began working with the Social Security Board in Baltimore. He transferred to the Agriculture Department in Fort Worth, then served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. At war’s end, the family moved back to Red Oak, and he went to work first for the Veterans Administration, then for Aetna Life and Casualty. He had a 30-year career as a premium auditor and manager, retiring in 1982.

He was an avid baseball fan as well as golfer, working at Red Oak Valley Golf Course for many years after his retirement from Aetna.

Chapman was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy and son Mickey.