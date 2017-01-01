OBITUARY: Dortha “Dot” Daubitz will be remembered for service to the community

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Dortha “Dot” Daubitz, long time Red Oak resident, passed away at the age of 91 on May 19.

Daubitz had been a very active member of the Red Oak community and the First United Methodist Church for almost 40 years.

She and husband Charles who were married in 1947 had three sons, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The couple started a custom furniture upholstery business in Dallas in 1955 which is still in operation today.

Dortha graduated from the Dallas Methodist Nursing School in 1947 and worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years.

Daubitz was instrumental in starting the Red Oak Helping Hands Organization, where she served as a director and as president before it became North Ellis County Outreach.

She was chosen as the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1989. She worked with the Chamber for many years welcoming new residents and businesses to the community, she was on the planning committee for the annual Chamber dinners and was active on the Red Oak Founders Day Planning Committee.

Dortha was the first woman to join the Red Oak Lions Club in 1991. She also became the club’s first female president. She served this organization tirelessly participating in and helping to plan all events and activities.

Over the years, she and her husband hosted many foreign exchange students from around the world which gave the students to live in, attend school and learn about the country.

In 2009, the City of Red Oak renamed a portion of Red Oak Road, Daubitz Drive in honor of she and her husband’s contributions to the city.