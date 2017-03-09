WAXAHACHIE: Free Skywarn® training class offered on Mar. 9

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County Emergency Management is offering a free, two hour training class to help attendees become a severe weather spotter, or just to learn more about the weather that affects our area. Topics include:

• Basics of thunderstorm development

• Storm structure fundamentals

• Supercell structures and visual clues

• How to identify potentially severe weather features

• How to report severe weather information

The class is sponsored by Ellis County Emergency Management. For more information call Stephanie Parker at 972-825-5199 or email emc@co.ellis.tx.us.

Thursday Mar. 9, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

McCafferty Hall, Waxahachie, Texas