Veronica Sauceda named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Veronica Sauceda, who works as a pre-kindergarten instructional aide at Russell P. Schupmann Elementary, was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month for February at the School Board Meeting Feb. 27.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley cited examples of her going above and beyond, “Veronica is always willing to help in any way she can.

“She was helping kindergarten with a project at the beginning of the year. She did not finish it at school, so she took it home and finished it that evening.”

He quoted parents who said, “Veronica is kind and always smiling. My student just loves to give her a hug every morning.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues who said, “Veronica is always willing to go above and beyond for students, staff and their families.”

She attended Red Oak High School and has been employed by ROISD for three years.

In her spare time, she enjoys scrapbooking and Bible journaling. She attends The Oaks Fellowship Church/Believing Restoration Attainable.

When asked of her reaction to being named Support Staff Employee of the Month, she replied, “I was very surprised and blessed. I am happy to represent Schupmann Elementary.”