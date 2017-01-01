Two arrested in latest round of Red Oak car burglaries

RED OAK – On Monday, Dec. 26, Red Oak Police Personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Timbershade in reference to a burglary of a vehicle in progress. The dispatcher advised officers that the reporting party had observed two unknown male subjects enter his vehicle and that it appeared they were still inside the vehicle.

Officer Determan arrived on scene and observed two black male subjects inside the complainant’s vehicle with the doors shut. Shortly thereafter, the subjects were taken into custody without incident.

The subjects were identified as Jamal Berry, 26, of Dallas, Texas and James Pollard III, 32, of Dallas, Texas. The victim’s vehicle appeared to have been left unsecured and no physical damage was observed. Both subjects were placed under arrest for Burglary of Motor Vehicle and transported to the Red Oak jail.

James Pollard has been charged with possession of controlled substance (Dallas CO Warrant) and burglary of vehicle (1 count).

Jamal Berry has been charged with burglary of vehicle (1 count).