Triumph Aerospace looks to partner to ensure local students succeed

By Helen Williams / Executive Director of Communication at Red Oak ISD

Triumph Aerospace Structures, which employs 1,100 skilled workers, is always looking for quality employees. That’s why the president and HR manager stopped in on students and instructors at Red Oak High School and Texas State Technical College Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

“We’re looking to make a match between your students’ skills and our company’s future needs,” President Allen Vyce said. “We’d like to get involved in partnering with both Red Oak ISD and TSTC to ensure that students are learning what they need to succeed.”

Vyce and Human Resources Manager Norm Porter toured classrooms devoted to logistics, robotics, welding, engineering and more.

TSTC North Texas Campus Provost Marcus Balch and Director of Student Learning Stephen Pape led the TSTC tour, and ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk and Career and Technology Director Lisa Menton led the high school tour. Red Oak ISD School Board President Henry Lozano, Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley, and several others from ROISD came along to discuss possible opportunities.

The future looks bright for the partnership, and most of all, for the students.