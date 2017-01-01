Trish Garcia-King named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Trish Garcia-King, who teaches Algebra II and coaches volleyball and golf at Red Oak High School, was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month for February at the School Board Meeting Feb. 27.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

In his introduction of Garcia-King, Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley said, “She helps new teachers in her department beyond just department chair duties.”

He quoted parents as having said, “She makes my kids feel important and has made a huge difference in the way they feel about school.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues who said, “As our department chair, she holds us to a high standard and always reminds us that students come first.”

Garcia-King has been with the ROISD for 26 years. Prior to that she taught and coached for three years at San Benito High School.

She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville and earned a Bachelor of Science in All Level Physical Education with a secondary in Mathematics from Texas A & I University in Kingsville.

In her spare time, she enjoys sports and is a member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, The Parent/Teacher/Student Association, the Texas Girls Coaches Association and the Texas High School Coaches Association.

When asked of her reaction to being named Teacher of the Month, she said, “I was shocked. When I saw Mr. Oakley coming down our hallway carrying balloons, I never thought that it was for me.

“I love teaching and to be singled out for doing something I love is truly amazing.”