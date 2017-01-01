Traveling replica of Vietnam Wall headlines THE AMERICAN’S patriotic salute

FORT WORTH – A weeklong celebration of the western lifestyle and American’s heroes heads to Fort Worth and Arlington Feb. 14-19, culminating with RFD-TV’s THE AMERICAN presented by Polaris RANGER on Feb. 19 at AT&T Stadium.

The week begins when The Wall That Heals, the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives. A processional featuring mounted sheriff's posses, motorcycle riders, The Wall That Heals and its mobile traveling museum is scheduled to arrive in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards at the intersection of Main Street and Exchange Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Local volunteers and rodeo athletes for both THE AMERICAN and The American Semi-Finals will help set up the wall that afternoon. The wall will be open to the public at no charge from then until Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Wall That Heals is a learning experience for young and old alike. The mobile Education Center which accompanies the wall, tells the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding the conflict. It is designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context. Both the wall and the education center offer a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about this era in American history.

Honoring the military continues with 5,000 active duty military members based in Texas and Oklahoma receiving free tickets for THE AMERICAN. The free tickets are available for those stationed at Fort Hood, Tinker Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base and the Air National Guard in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

THE AMERICAN is also inviting all veterans to take advantage of a special discount ticket offer.

Veterans receive a 25-percent discount when they use the promo code USMIL17 through Ticketmaster or AmericanRodeo.com. Valid military or veteran identification is required.

On Sunday, the mobile education center of The Wall That Heals will be at AT&T Stadium for rodeo fans, especially those who could not visit the wall in Fort Worth, to experience.