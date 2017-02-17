This year’s Ovilla Spaghetti Dinner Benefit offers one change to the tradition

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – It’s a group of ladies that know how to put on a good benefit dinner. The ladies of the Ovilla Service League certainly know what they are doing since the successful benefit has been going on for over 25 years.

It’s even the same spaghetti sauce they originally used. That was compliments of a recipe belonging to long-term Service League member Marilyn Langenheder. In a press release from Ovilla Service League member Jo Ann Graham she said “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

This old Texas adage applies to the wonderful Ovilla tradition of the annual spaghetti dinner. The famous homemade spaghetti sauce, the camaraderie of neighbors and friends, the family fun for all and the special bargains in the live and silent auctions all make for a wonderful evening for everyone in attendance.

This year the Service League will be making a few changes though. Graham said it will be an updated and improved dinner. Every year the dinner has featured the famous homemade spaghetti sauce, but this year will also feature a meatless sauce for folks who prefer not to eat meat or not to eat meat on Fridays.

“This will allow more folks to enjoy their dinner,” Graham said.

The dinner also includes a dinner salad with dressing and a choice of desserts from a huge variety of homemade choices made by members of the Service League.

Rachel Huber, who has been a member of the Ovilla Service League since its earliest days and now sits on the Ovilla City Council recalled the bygone days of the spaghetti dinners. She remembered the overwhelming emotion after the dinner – “Wow! We did it!”

Huber said the dinner was a lot of work, but a big success and the ladies of the league were both thrilled and a little surprised it had gone so well during those first years.

Now more than 25 years later the dinners continue to raise large amounts of money for Ovilla’s police and fire departments every year.

Huber said the best part of the spaghetti dinner is when the members of the Ovilla Service League present a large check to either the police or fire chief. In 2016 the donation to the Ovilla Fire Department was $16,000. This year the money is earmarked for the police department.

The size of the donations has increased dramatically too, Graham said much of this is due to the hard work of Ovilla City Council member Doug Hunt.

“Doug’s giant and unique contributions to the event occur in many areas,” Graham said. “He is a pro at running the Cake Walk event that each year is so much fun for both children and adults in attendance. Doug and his wife, Donna always contribute items to the live and silent auctions as well as purchasing several themselves. But most important of all are the many business donations that Doug solicits on behalf of the Service League. Many metroplex businesses respond to Doug’s requests for financial support of the Service League and over half the amount raised each year is a result of Doug’s work and these sponsorships.”

This year’s Live Auction will feature the special skills of TV personality Walt Cade, who is well known as the auctioneer on the highly successful and long running A&E program “Storage Wars: Texas.” Cade’s lively auction style keeps those in attendance riveted to the items being auctioned.

There will be some very new and different items in the Live Auction including five nights at a luxury home in a gated community in Branson, MO. There will also be some special and still secret celebrity gifts and a priceless mantle clock handmade by long-time Ovilla resident Dale Helm, husband of Service league member Jalayn Helm.

Other items will include a hand crocheted afghan from Huber and Silent Auction items like jewelry, gift cards, home decor items and kitchen tools.

This year’s dinner will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Ovilla Road Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 4 through 10. Tickets are available for purchase at the Ovilla Police Department, from a Service League member or at the door the night of the dinner.