The 2 became 1

FERRIS – “The entire newspaper industry is going through some dramatic changes in Ellis County including The Ellis County Press,” according to Publisher Charles D. Hatfield Jr.

In an ongoing effort to provide a quality newspaper, The Ellis County Press and Red Oak Record merged this week.

“We will provide all our readers with enhanced coverage and our advertisers with an extended audience.”

The Ellis County Press will combine its content with the Red Oak Record providing a greater audience for both newspapers with more content.

Both dailies in Ellis County, The Ennis News and the Waxahachie Daily Light have both announced they will both begin publishing on different days.

The Ennis News follows the small-market newspaper trend converting from is current five-day publishing cycle to printing twice a week beginning Sunday, June 18, 2017.

The Daily Light will publish three days a week and combine all the news in three issues instead of five.

The Ellis County Press will carry a Thursday dateline.