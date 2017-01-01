Students and staff have a blast at ROISD’s first enrichment days

RED OAK – Ever want to learn something new just for the fun of it?

That’s exactly what students across Red Oak ISD did on Feb. 16-17 during the district’s first enrichment days.

It’s not every day you walk down the school halls only to be pelted by marshmallows being catapulted into the air by students who designed the launching mechanisms with plastic spoons.

Little did they know they were actually learning about physics.

Around the corner, you might hear the sounds of students strumming the ukulele or guitar while others squeal with surprise when their robots actually do what they programmed them to do. Or a teacher sharing tips about how digital editing can enhance and transform photography.

Teachers and bus drivers alike commented that Thursday and Friday felt a bit like summer camp. Students and staff members took a break from the routine and simply enjoyed sharing new ideas and experiences and maybe everyone learned a little something new.

A variety of different classes were offered at each campus.

Elementary students had a choice of classes such as sign language basics, beginning guitar, crochet, penmanship, baton twirling, marshmallow madness, robotics, math and science magic tricks, nature hikes, dino dig, yoga, Zumba, making tie dye shirts, urban farming, origami and checkers tournaments.

Students in middle school through high school were offered classes to help with their regular school work and or classes in Crossfit, instruction on how to create video parodies, CTE courses such as facials, manicure, building birdhouse and computers, Chess and card games, college essay writing, painting with a twist, cha cha dancing, fun with food, finger painting, law enforcement, maracas, information on military careers, personal finance, piano, SAT prep and many others.

The enrichment days were optional for students and were made possible thanks to ROISD’s status as a District of Innovation. Goals and targets for these days included allowing students to enjoy the joy of learning without any tests, grades or pressure, allowing teachers to share fun hobbies and ideas with students while teaching new learning concepts, exploring how being a District of Innovation can expand enjoyable teaching and learning, and allowing students who are struggling in their studies to receive one-on-one attention.