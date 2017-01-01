Storyteller Tim Tingle visits ROISD elementary schools

RED OAK – Through the Texas Commission on the Arts, Red Oak ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson and ROISD Lead Librarian Sonya Weitner received an Arts Respond Performance Support grant. This grant allowed them to bring storyteller Tim Tingle to perform at all ROISD elementary schools.

With a master’s degree in American Indian studies, Tim Tingle goes beyond reading a book to his audience, but recites memorized stories that he has in his repertoire ranging from Choctaw Indian to Texas ghost stories and other folktales.

“Mr. Tingle is a nationally known storyteller who draws his audience in as they walk in the door with his gregarious personality, inviting voice, and engaging stories,” says Lead Librarian Sonya Weitner. “Tingle was chosen because his stories naturally extend our studies of folklore, Texas history, and Native American culture. We are very honored to have Tim come to Red Oak ISD!”

Tim recited these stories and folktales to 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classes.