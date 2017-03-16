Spring Break at the Library

The Red Oak Public Library presented two fun days of crafts, treats, and movies on March 14 and 16. Children from Pre-K to 6th grade were invited along with parents or caretakers to join the Library for Spring Break Fun. There were about 35 kids each day who were mostly preschool thru 4th-5th grade, 4-12 years of age. The activities were designed to give parents and children out for spring break a “staycation” – a fun afternoon out to the city park and then the Red Oak Library for an afternoon of fun. The Library plans to do similar programs for all school holidays when possible.