Seven ROISD campuses receive grants from ExxonMobil

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Seven Red Oak Independent School District campuses received a grant from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.

Walid Alameddine, President & COO of Victron Energy, Inc., presented checks for the following campuses:

RED OAK HIGH SCHOOL: $2,000

RED OAK MIDDLE SCHOOL: $1,000

SHIELDS ELEMENTARY: $2,000

WOODEN ELEMENTARY: $1,000

EASTRIDGE ELEMENTARY: $1,000

SCHUPMANN ELEMENTARY: $1,000

RED OAK ELEMENTARY: $1,000

Since 2011, Mr. Alameddine has been partnering with ROISD to provide grants to Red Oak schools.

These grants were made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation, with Mr. Alameddine working with school officials to secure the grants.

The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program supports the schools’ math and science programs, and is designed to provide its retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

Distributors and station owners must meet stringent criteria before applying for and being awarded these grants.

Red Oak ISD thanks Mr. Alameddine, ExxonMobil and Victron Energy for their continued support.