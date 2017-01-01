School Board Appreciation Month acknowledged during Jan. 23 meeting

Staff Reporter / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The regular meeting of the ROISD School Board was held Jan. 23 at the Red Oak ISD Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Henry Lozano, with Board Member Johnny Knight giving the invocation, and Gavin Wray, a fourth grader at H.A. Wooden Elementary School leading the Pledges of Allegiance.

The following recognitions were given:

• Mandy Pandey who teaches kindergarten at Donald T. Shields Elementary was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month.

• Katie Usrey who is employed as a nurse at Red Oak Elementary was named Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month.

• School Board Appreciation Month was acknowledged.

• Honorable Hawks for January received certificates.

The January Superintendent’s Report included the following:

• Principal’s Reports from Rebecca Vega of H.A. Wooden Elementary School.

• Information on AP Capstone Program was given by ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk.

• Red Oak ISD Police Chief Kevin Denney gave a department report.

• Assistant Superintendent of Campus Operations Kevin Freels gave an update on youth soccer fields.

• Executive Director of Communications Helen Williams gave upcoming dates to remember.

During the Open Forum section of the meeting Gordon Toney spoke praising the school board for their dedication to the students and staff of the district.

The following items were approved during consent agenda:

• Minutes from School Board Special meetings called Dec. 8 and 12 and Regular meeting on Dec. 19.

• Early notice resignation incentive.

• Budget amendment.

• Charter school statements of impact.

• Payment of current bills over $50,000.

• Certificate of Authority for Commerce Bank.

The following action items were approved:

• AT&T utility easement.

• Lexipol Police Policy and Procedures.

• Request by Student Nutrition Department for competitive sealed proposals.

• TEA Class Size Waiver.

When board members reconvened from Closed Session, personnel items were approved as presented.

The following statement was read during Jan. 23 School Board meeting by Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley:

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Red Oak ISD joins other districts across the state to thank our local leaders for their dedication and willingness to serve as advocates for our children and public schools.

As elected officials, they are the voice of our community, serving first and foremost in the best interest of Texas school children.

Even though we are making a special effort in January to show appreciation to our board members, we realize their many contributions reflect a year-round commitment. They generously give of themselves to ensure that decisions directly affecting our local schools are made by representatives of this community, people who are close to our schools and know our teachers, parents and students.

Board members shoulder critical responsibilities, and often make difficult choices. Their ultimate goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district. It’s more important than ever before that the public supports our schools so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow.

Our board members provide vision and leadership in their roles as advocates, and they will continue to stand up for public education and guard against anything that takes away from our children.

Board members serving Red Oak ISD are Henry Lozano, Board President; Dr. Mark Stanfill, Vice President; Dr. Joy Shaw, Secretary; John Anderson, Assistant Secretary; John Hawkins; Johnny Knight; and Melanie Petersen.

Our district benefits from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local citizens who work without pay.

Please help us thank these dedicated volunteers for their efforts to make a difference and their unfailing commitment to the continued success of our students now and in the future.