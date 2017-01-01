SAGU renews $4,000 scholarship for teacher education majors

WAXAHACHIE – In 2016, Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) introduced a new Teacher Education scholarship. New on-campus undergraduate students who choose Education as their major receive $1,000 per year ($500 per semester). The scholarship is renewable, allowing students to save up to $4,000 on a 4-year degree.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs in education, training and library occupations are projected to grow 8 percent from 2014 to 2024. By that measure, the BLS expects 697,600 jobs to be added in the next 7 years. Employment of high school, middle and elementary teachers is projected to grow 6 percent. In May 2016, the median annual wage for teachers ranged from $43,000-$47,000 which is higher than the median annual wage for all occupations of $36,200.

SAGU holds a strong reputation as a producer of high-performing teachers and maintains a 99% passage rate on state certification exams. But, SAGU’s commitment to quality education is both academic and spiritual.

Department Chair Dr. Christi Wirth says, “I learned early in my journey as an educator that being a teacher was a God-given calling. Teachers have incredible demands placed on them each and every day. Teachers are motivators, instructors, helpers and servants. There is no way to be an effective teacher without the power of the Holy Spirit working through them.”

To prepare more Christian teachers, SAGU set aside finances to enable students to pursue their callings as “motivators, helpers and servants.”

Qualification is simple. New students who intend to earn their education degree on-campus, meet the academic requirements and declare education as their major when they enroll receive the scholarship. The scholarship is renewed annually if the student remains an education major in good academic standing.

The school is currently receiving applications for Summer and Fall 2017.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University is a private, Christian university located 30 minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Waxahachie, Texas. The university was established in 1927, and now offers more than 70 associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus or online. More information is available at www.sagu.edu or by calling 1-888-YES-SAGU.