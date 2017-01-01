Rusty Hitt promoted to President with Community National Bank

CORSICANA – K.C. Wyatt, Chairman of the Board/CEO, has announced the promotion of Rusty Hitt to President and the promotion of two bank officers.

Rusty Hitt was promoted to President of Community National Bank & Trust. Mr. Hitt has been with the bank for twenty years and he has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for the last fourteen years. He graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, as well as from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. Mr. Hitt also serves on the board of Community National Bank & Trust.

“Over the last two decades Rusty has proven to be a trusted leader in our lending department and he has played an instrumental role in the strategic planning of growing the bank from one location to thirteen. I look forward to working with him as we continue serving our customers and communities,” said Wyatt.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue the legacy set by such strong leaders as Zane Stites and Kim Wyatt. While the bank has grown considerably in my time here, we have maintained the culture of a true community bank and we will continue to be a strong asset to the communities that we serve. I am proud to be associated with such a great organization with a tremendous group of officers and employees. I want to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence that they have placed in me,” said Hitt.

Ginne Davis was promoted to Vice President. Ms. Davis is the Marketing Officer and she has been with the bank for eight years. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University. Her background in marketing has been beneficial as the bank has grown to cover thirteen market areas Ms. Davis is involved in the community by serving on the Corsicana Education Foundation board, and she is a member and on the board of the Corsicana Rotary Club.

Marlana Mossman was promoted to Assistant Vice President. She has been with the bank for five years and is the Branch Operations Officer in Red Oak. Ms. Mossman graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. She has been in the banking industry for the past eleven years.