Running out of classrooms

By Charles D. Hatfield Jr. / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – With more than 2,600 people a day moving to Texas, Ellis County is beginning to feel the results of that influx.

Red Oak is no exception. Increased traffic is the result of more families moving to a top rated school district.

Red Oak ISD is at 86-percent capacity and will be out of classrooms in the foreseable future.

Knowing that, ROISD Board of Trustees have already begun to plan for the future by approving a $74 -million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot.

Following a unanimous vote by its board of trustees Feb. 13, Red Oak ISD is hoping to add a second middle school, as well as expand the Red Oak High School Career and Technologies Education department.

“Our district is growing. We are expecting our enrollment to grow to more than 8,700 students in the next 10 years, so we are trying to plan for that growth,” stated ROISD Board President Henry Lozano in a district-issued press release. “Red Oak Middle School is over its student capacity currently, and enrollment projections point to the need for a second middle school on the district’s west side. That’s what our Growth Management Committee is recommending, and, after studying the facts, we agree with such recommendation. The new middle school represents approximately 60 percent of the bond issue funding and is the biggest item in the bond proposal.”

According to the ROISD release, of the remaining 40 percent of the proposed bond, roughly 20 percent will be applied to an upgrade and expansion of Red Oak High School, namely the CTE department. The upgrade to the CTE wing will allow for the current rooms being utilized by the department to return to traditional classrooms.

There will also be approximately eight percent tied to upgrades at athletic facilities, such as a new restroom and concession area at Billy Goodloe Stadium and a renovation of the gym floor at Schupmann Elementary.

Another seven percent of the bond is tagged for “classroom revolution,” which the release states will include “technology, furniture, and upgrades to support personalized learning for students.”

The remaining four percent of the bond will range from upgraded safety, security and video surveillance to a fuel bay and fuel cover at the ROISD Transportation Center to “exterior parking and lighting upgrades at Red Oak Middle School, bus facility and Education Service Center.”

Bond by Committee

According to ROISD, 60 members of the Red Oak community were invited to sit on the Growth Management Committee as appointed by the ROISD Board of Trustees in the fall of 2016.

Of those 60 members, 51 regularly attended seven separate workshops held from Oct. 4 – Jan. 9.

According to the ROISD release, all of the presentations were posted to the district’s website with hopes of keeping the community involved as the process unfolded.

The district also noted, if passed, the bond will cost ROISD taxpayers approximately $10.83 in additional property taxes per month for every $100,000 of a home’s value.

It also stated the increase does not apply to taxpayers who are 65-years or older, as long as they have filed for an over-65 exemption.

Red Oak has one high school and one junior high consists of approximately 1,800 and 1,400 students, respectively.

During the 2016 UIL realignment, the enrollment numbers released by the UIL showed Red Oak had 1,880 students, compared to the 1,824 students enrolled at Midlothian and 2,055 at Waxahachie High Schools.