ROISD trustees approve bond issue to address projected enrollment growth

Staff Report / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve a $74,085,000 bond referendum to be included in the May 2017 election during a special meeting Feb. 13 at the Red Oak ISD Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd. The $74,085,000 proposition would accommodate growth with a second Red Oak Middle School and expanded Red Oak High School.

“Our district is growing,” said Board President Henry Lozano, “We are expecting our enrollment to grow to more than 8,700 students in the next 10 years, so we are trying to plan for that growth.”

The first item approved was the election order and notice for the ROISD Trustee Election to be held May 6.

The next item was introduced by Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley, who said, “In the fall of 2016, the board of trustees appointed a growth management committee to study the district’s future needs. 60 committee members were invited to serve, and 51 were able to regularly attend seven evening meetings that ran from Oct. 4 to Jan. 9. All the presentations were organized and posted on the website in order to keep the public in the loop every step of the way.

“The committee represents a cross section of the Red Oak Independent School District community. Every campus, along with the district’s various geographical areas and demographic groups, were represented. Administrators attended the meetings to answer questions and provide expertise, but they did not serve on the committee. Trustees also attended the meetings, but they did not serve on the committee or participate in the committee’s discussion.”

The committee studied the district’s demographic projections, organizational goals, facilities and financial position. The 51 members volunteered 1,250 hours to their work, and after considerable study and deliberation, they formulated a recommendation which they presented to the board Feb. 6 (last Monday).

Last Thursday, Feb. 9, the board called a special board meeting with the district leadership team to review the recommendation line by line. it was a lengthy and informative meeting.

Board Member John Hawkins said, “There are those who wish Red Oak would stop growing, but we know that will not happen and we have to plan responsibly for that growth. Board President Henry Lozano and I are the new-comers on the board and we both have lived in Red Oak for (more than) 25 years. The other five board members all graduated from Red Oak High School.

“Just to tell you a little about the growth of the district over the years, Dr. Joy Shaw graduated in 1956 with a class of 12 students, Mr. Knight was in the class of 1973 with again 12 seniors. In three years, the senior class size more than tripled with Melanie Petersen’s senior class of 42 graduates.

“Seven years later in 1983, John Anderson and Dr. Stanfill graduated with a class of 92 seniors and now Dr. Stanfill’s son will be graduating this year with a class of approximately 500.

“There were 51 volunteers who participated in the Growth Management Committee which was made up of a cross section of community members who put in 1250 volunteer hours. This committee presented their findings at our meeting on Feb. 9.

“Any family looking to relocate to a new area always wants to know how are the schools?

“Once you have moved to an area and are raising a family, so much of the quality of life for the children is based on the quality of their educational experience. If you ask a realtor what is one of the main factors that help to maintain healthy property values, they will tell you a good quality school district. Choice is the big buzz word, especially school choice. Whether you choose private, home schooling, a charter school or traditional Public Schools.

“Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Governor Greg Abbott and even President Trump have made school choice one of their top priorities.

“True choice is good, competition is good, and we here at Red Oak ISD are committed to providing our students with the best possible choices available.”

He said if Red Oak intends to remain a school of choice, then the district must maintain the capacity, infrastructure, technology and safety, providing its teachers, staff and students the best possible learning experience.

“With that said, I move that we adopt the order calling the Bond Election on May 6, 2017,” he concluded.

The order was passed unanimously.

According to officials, the bond package (in addition to a new middle school), includes expansion of Red Oak High School to add Career & Technology classrooms and to allow the current CTE classrooms to be used as traditional classrooms; Additional restrooms and new concession area at Goodloe Stadium; technology, furniture and upgrades to support personalized learning for students (classroom revolution); parking, renovations, a fuel bay and fuel cover at the Transportation Center; renovated gym floor at Schupmann Elementary; roofing and fire suppression systems; exterior parking and lighting upgrades at Red Oak Middle School, bus facility and Education Service Center; upgraded safety and security features, including video surveillance, radio upgrades and access control; and upgrades to fire, safety and security systems.

The last item passed was the approval of the joint election agreement with the City of Oak Leaf in accordance with House Bill 1 for Election Day.