ROISD Parents of the Year named at annual event

By Haley Stewart, ROISD / Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

The Red Oak ISD Practical Parent Education Program hosted its annual Phyllis Dodd Memorial Parent of the Year awards on Thursday, April 6 where the 2017 Parents of the Year were announced.

Each year students from across Red Oak ISD nominate their parents for this honor with a written essay. These outstanding families are what make Red Oak ISD a special place.

This year’s top honors for Red Oak ISD went to Kerri Shackelford, nominated for Mother of the Year and Kevin Penner, for Father of the Year.

Each campus parent of the year recipients were – Red Oak Elementary Mother of the Year: Monica Vance; Red Oak Elementary Father of the Year: Manuel Esquivel; Eastridge Mother of the Year: Nashika Quick; Eastridge Father of the Year: Clifford Wherley. Shields Mother of the Year: Raquel Vega; Shields Father of the Year: John Ingram; Wooden Mother of the Year: Miranda Mullins; Wooden Father of the Year: Caleb Knight; Schupmann Mother of the Year: Marisol Ortiz; Schupmann Father of the Year: Adan Navarrete; ROMS Mother of the Year: Traci Jones; ROMS Father of the Year: Jon Reese; ROHS Mother of the Year: Elaine Hammett; ROHS Father of the Year: Daniel Delgadillo; Little Hawks Day Care Mother of the Year: Tia Wilson; Little Hawks Day Care Father of the Year: Rob Waller.