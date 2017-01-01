ROISD needs your help

The Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees looked into the future and realized there would be no more classrooms space available if action wasn’t taken now.

Realizing this, they voted to approve a $74,085,000 bond referendum to be included in the May election to be held this Saturday.

Currently Red Oak ISD is at 86-percent capacity with a 6,466 maximum capacity.

With 2,600 people moving into Texas on a daily basis, the stain on schools, roads and housing becomes self-evident.

Red Oak is no exception. If action is not taken now, there will be no place for students to learn in the near future.

The proposition would accommodate growth with a second Red Oak Middle School and expanded Red Oak High School.

Red Oak Middle School is over its student capacity currently, and enrollment projections point to the need for a second middle school on the district’s west side. The new middle school represents approximately 60 percent of the bond issue funding and is the biggest item in the bond proposal.

ROISD taxpayers would see an approximate $10.83 per month increase in property taxes for a home valued at $100,000.

Citizens who are 65 and older would not be impacted, provided they file for an over-65 exemption.

Here’s what $74,085,00 will buy in addition to a new middle school, the bond package includes:

• Expansion of Red Oak High School to add Career & Technology classrooms and to allow the current CTE classrooms to be used as traditional classrooms

• Additional restrooms and new concession area at Goodloe Stadium

• Technology, furniture and upgrades to support personalized learning for students (Classroom Revolution)

• Parking, renovations, a fuel bay and fuel cover at the Transportation Center

• Renovated gym floor at Schupmann Elementary

• Roofing and fire suppression systems

• Exterior parking and lighting upgrades at Red Oak Middle School, bus facility and Education Service Center

• Upgraded safety and security features, including video surveillance, radio upgrades and access control

• Upgrades to fire, safety and security systems

Red Oak’s future is in the balance and our schools are our future.

We encourage everyone to vote “YES” this Saturday to secure an enviable and bright future for our students and our city.