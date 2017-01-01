ROISD hosts Destination Imagination and sends two teams to State

By Haley Stewart / ROISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

Red Oak ISD hosted its second Greater Fort Worth Destination Imagination Tournament on Feb. 25 and 26. Over 260 teams came from around the area to compete in the tournament. ROISD had 15 teams compete and two of those teams are headed to State.

Destination Imagination strives to encourage and foster the development of 21st century skills: creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration; to influence development of a positive self-image; and to prepare the students of Texas to apply problem solving skills to life decisions. To find out more information about Destination Imagination please visit texasdi.org.

Red Oak High School has one team moving onto state: Riley McDaniel, Drew Davis, Jana Soueid, Aviery Boone, and Mohamed Abumerhi. This team won first place at the secondary level for Improve 3 – Pete and the first-place Instant Challenge.

Red Oak Middle School has one team moving onto state: “The Riddles” – Ava Brown, Megan Fellows, Makinzie Taplin, Isabel Hutchings, Drew Fleming, and Brandon Wester. This team won first place in Instant Challenge and second place in Challenge C Fine Arts.

The State tournament will be April 7 and 8 in Lubbock, Texas.