ROISD February Principal’s Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school.

Red Oak Junior High Principal Cristi Watts presented her principal’s report at the February ROISD meeting.

Watts stated, “Thank you for letting me talk to you tonight - representing Red Oak Middle School is always an honor. I’m going to talk to you a little bit about the Enrichment Days journey we just embarked on. So what are enrichment days? That was the task we were asked to answer. We started with the idea that the days were optional for kids and what could we do as a staff to encourage student participation and make the days fun and worthwhile for the students. Ideas began to form.

“Let’s make piñatas, have a crochet class, CrossFit, Science could have an NCIS like body of evidence mystery. The CTE teachers offered to help so we added woodworking, computer maintenance, manicures, facials, nursing and how to build a computer. Ideas came pouring from the teachers about what class they wanted to teach. Soon we had classes where kids could build a catapult to launch marshmallows, modern dance, tap dance, step dance, the band would take a tour to the Myerson, conducting lessons, Mission to Mars as the NASA engineer, AV technology camp, PowerPoint movies, rocketry, origami, and of course the core subjects complete with a math scavenger hunt. And these were just the main campus offerings.

“The first day we had 425 students sixth – eighth grades, which is about 1/3 of our normal enrollment. The kids loved it. Here’s some of what they said: ‘We learned a lot of things that usually we wouldn’t get to learn in class; We enjoyed the one-on-one time with our teachers; Each class was new; I liked it because it was quiet – not as many annoying kids; It was fun because I got to choose; It didn’t count as a grade; teachers seemed more relaxed; There was hands-on learning; Band field trip was fun; Free food; They didn’t count you tardy; You got to go at your own pace; You can sign up with your friends; You can do things that you’ve not done before; Teachers focused on you and not the whole class; You could take the same class several times if you wanted; and got to eat lunch with your friends.’

“Overwhelmingly our students enjoyed the two days and the teachers were more relaxed and seemed to have fun as well. While our student-to- teacher ratio can’t realistically be like that every day and we can’t offer origami every day, we can be reminded that hands on learning engages students and building relationships with students should be our top priority.”