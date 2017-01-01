ROISD Education Foundation hosts 5K Dash and Dine

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Independent School District Education Foundation hosted the annual Dash and Dine Walk/Run event at Red Oak High School April 22.

During this 5K Color Dash and a one mile Fun Walk, which had approximately 700 participants, the Foundation also celebrated their 15th year of existence with free birthday cake for everyone in attendance.

D.J. Chad Smith was on hand playing music to keep everyone’s spirits up and Fabian Cazares from Camp Gladiator led a warm up routine prior to the race. The top male finisher in the 5K race was Zach Heimbuch with a time of 19:00, and the top female was Amelia Favour at 22:53.

“The 2017 5K Dash and Birthday Bash was a great event filled with walking, running, color and birthday cake,” said Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson.

“Thank you to everyone that participated and the many volunteers it took to make it happen. We appreciate the support we received from SAGU by being this year’s Title Sponsor, along with CNB of Texas and Baylor Scott & White for being the event sponsors.

“We would also like to thank our Red Oak ISD administration that assisted to provide a safe event for everyone. We are fortunate to receive the support we do from all involved.”