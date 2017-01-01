ROISD awarded 3 best-in-state communications awards from TSPRA

Staff Reporter / Red Oak Record

Red Oak ISD won three best-in-state awards from Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) for three communications projects campaigns from the 2015-16 school year:

• #bleedmaroon: The hashtag that swept across the district won the top award for social media campaign. Congratulations to Haley Stewart, ROISD’s multitalented Communications and Marketing Specialist

• Schupmann Elementary’s Spelling and Pronunciation: An Instructional Guide: This humorous video taught students the story behind the name, as well as spelling and pronunciation of the new elementary school. Way to go, James Murphy, ROISD’s fantastic Graphics & Multimedia Specialist

• Fine Arts Pamphlet: All things fine arts. More great work by James Murphy

In addition to the three best-in-state awards, ROISD won five Gold Star Awards for:

• Hawktober Fest (entire Communications Department)

• A video honoring Gaines Wolaver for 50 years of service by James Murphy

• Red Oak Classroom Revolution video by James Murphy and Former Executive Director of Communications Adi Bryant

• A video thanking volunteers who helped Shields Elementary staff and students after the tornado hit their school in 2015 (James Murphy, Haley Stewart and Adi Bryant)

• Red Oak Classroom Revolution logo by James Murphy

“We couldn’t be prouder of our students, staff and community, and that shows in the videos, social media campaigns, web posts and many other ways our Communications Department tells our story every day,” said ROISD Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley.

“Our Communications Department is enthusiastic, talented and strategic, and it is clear that they love promoting what we’re doing in Red Oak ISD.”

The awards were given during TSPRA’s annual Star Awards Celebration held Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center during the association’s 55th annual conference. Each year, TSPRA recognizes communicators in school districts, education foundations, education associations and organizations for their work in print and electronic media categories. There are 45 main categories covering various media such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, image/identity packages, photography, graphics, video, electronic presentations, mobile apps, campaigns, events and web sites.

This year, 1,082 entries were received. The entries are divided into three divisions based on the number of students the district, foundation or organizations serves – under 10,000 students; 10,000 to 30,000 students; and over 30,000 students. Independent judges evaluate and score each entry based on its own merit.