ROHS students compete at UIL Academic State Meet in Austin

The UIL Academic team had 7 students compete at state this past weekend, and they all represented ROHS admirably.

Gaby Sokora placed 9th in Computer Applications, and Cody Martin placed 13th in Science. The Literary Criticism team (made up of Nadia Wakil, Samantha Wooley, Ethan Nichols and Benjamin Stanfill) competed and earned some of their top scores.

“I am so proud of all our UIL competitors. We had 5 teams and 15 individuals place at the District Meet, 4 teams and 13 individuals qualified for the regional meet, and 1 team and 3 individuals qualified for state. Each event starts with thousands of competitors, and to place 9th (Gaby Sokora, Computer Applications) and 13th (Cody Martin, Science) is amazing. They represented Red Oak well,” said Ginger McClure, UIL sponsor.