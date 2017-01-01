ROHS Robotics team advances to Regionals in New Orleans

IRVING – The Red Oak High School Robotics team finished as a regional finalist, placing seventh out of 54 teams in the North Texas First Dallas Regional Event on March 8-11 at the Irving Convention Center.

The team was also awarded the 2017 Innovation in Control Award for achieving an automated, video targeting/imaging, sensor driven robot.

The Robotics team is also currently competing for the Chairman’s Award via essays, videography, and presentation of their efforts to build a school in Africa and start robotics in Lebanon. The team will continue their sponsored Lego Leagues and robot day camp.

“I asked the kids to consider the question, ‘What if?’” says Robotics sponsor Bryan Rogers. “By doing so, they have exceeded their previous limits, taken on new challenges, been successful, and have demonstrated potential to change the world.

“I am extremely proud of these students and look forward to what they will accomplish at Regionals.”

The team will compete at the Regional Event in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 24 and 25.