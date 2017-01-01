ROHS FFA celebrates National FFA Week

By Haley Stewart / ROISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

The week of Feb. 20 is considered National FFA Week. Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week in various ways ranging from local agricultural promotions to community service projects.

The Red Oak FFA officers and students celebrated National FFA week by speaking to ROHS and ROMS students during lunches about the FFA organization and the many opportunities they offer.

Members of the RO FFA also attended the Texas FFA Day at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas where students were given the opportunity to visit and tour the capitol and sit in on a legislative session for House Resolution 80.

To end the week, students presented teachers at ROHS with a sweet treat as a token of their appreciation and a way to say thank you for all their hard work.