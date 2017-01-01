ROHS band, choir and dance students earn top spots in Texas

By Haley Stewart / ROISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

ROHS band, choir and dance students made their mark in state-level competitions and performances over the weekend. Two band students were named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band; a choir student was named to the TMEA All-State Treble Choir; and the Hawkette captain danced in an elite group representing the best of Texas. Here are the details:

Band earns coveted all-state spots

Nathan Howton, sophomore, French horn, and Chloe Munoz, senior, clarinet participated in the final area round of auditions for a coveted spot in the TMEA Texas All-State Band, which was held at Duncanville High School. Nathan and Chloe earned a spot in the Texas Music Educators All-State Band.

“We are very proud of these students who represented Red Oak incredibly well throughout this whole process,” Band Director Steven Moss said.

Nathan and Chloe will perform with the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Hitting all the high notes

Red Oak High School Senior Payton Alaniz ranked seventh out of 20 Soprano 1’s in the final area round of auditions for the TMEA All-State Texas Choir and earned a coveted spot in the All-State Treble Choir.

“At the beginning of the school year, so many students dream about making the All-State Choir. Payton was one of those students. At each of the four rounds of auditions, she sang well enough to move forward to the next audition,” Choir Director Julia Cooper said. “Her lyrical voice, outstanding musicality, and sight-reading ability ultimately brought her through the crowds of other students, and she was able to reach her dream of being in the All-State Choir. I am so proud of her!”

Payton will perform with the All-State Treble Choir on Saturday, February 11, in the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Dancing with the best in Texas

Red Oak High School Senior and Hawkette Captain Emily Miller represented Red Oak High School at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. Emily performed alongside 219 students from all over Texas. While at the convention, Emily had the opportunity to take several master classes from world-renowned choreographers and dance educators.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in which Emily was able to participate. As her director, I have gotten to watch Emily grow from a tiny sophomore with big dreams of becoming the dancer and captain that she is today,” Hawkette Sponsor Breanna Wilson said. “I am so thankful that I have gotten to play a small role in helping Emily reach her accomplishments. Emily shined while performing in their All-State Performance and represented the Hawkettes and Red Oak ISD with poise, grace and confidence. I cannot wait to see where her future takes her.”